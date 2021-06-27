South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $240.85 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.05 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

