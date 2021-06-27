South Dakota Investment Council Invests $2.70 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.05% of Bank OZK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

OZK opened at $42.63 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.