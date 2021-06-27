South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,193 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 104,790 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after acquiring an additional 114,481 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

