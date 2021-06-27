South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of HALO opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

