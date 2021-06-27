South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 1,212 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $45,033,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 104,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $367.90 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.55 and a 1 year high of $370.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.93.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.