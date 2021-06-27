South Dakota Investment Council Sells 160 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,335,000 after buying an additional 102,446 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $630.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

