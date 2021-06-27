South Dakota Investment Council Sells 308,408 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,408 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $14,389,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Discovery by 140.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Discovery by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.27.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

