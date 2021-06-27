South Dakota Investment Council Sells 4,529 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.23% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

CASH stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

