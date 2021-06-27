South Dakota Investment Council Sells 63,992 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,992 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.18% of Realogy worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE RLGY opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.