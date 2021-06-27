South Dakota Investment Council Sells 6,516 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.71. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

