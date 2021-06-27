South Dakota Investment Council Sells 78,022 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,022 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $195.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

