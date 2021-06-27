South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.20% of eHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,490,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after buying an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 205,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EHTH opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of -0.13. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $120.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

