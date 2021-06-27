South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded South32 to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33. South32 has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

