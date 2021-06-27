Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,175,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

