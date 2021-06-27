SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0700 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $281,887.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00109104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00164839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.78 or 1.00202196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

