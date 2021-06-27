SparkPoint (SRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $25.66 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00571858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036465 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

