SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Stock Holdings Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.60% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

XNTK opened at $156.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.60. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

