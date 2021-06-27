Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001245 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00031405 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00191487 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00032489 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

