Spectrum Reaches Market Cap of $22,130.87 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $22,130.87 and approximately $978.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

