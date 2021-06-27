Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after buying an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

SPR opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.