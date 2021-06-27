SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 291.40 ($3.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 310.25. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.