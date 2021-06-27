SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 210.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,011 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $51,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,332 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,312,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 650,422 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $8,163,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,610,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,250,000 after acquiring an additional 556,174 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

