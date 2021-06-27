StableUSD (USDS) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00579558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036449 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.