Stably USD (USDS) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $666,991.13 and approximately $1,258.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00585003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036875 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,626,510 coins and its circulating supply is 658,879 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

