Stafi (FIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.03 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $5.56 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00190166 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00032745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

