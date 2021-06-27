Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 39% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 61.6% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $538.03 and $74.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023600 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005367 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.