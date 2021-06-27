Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $204.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.26 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

