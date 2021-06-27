Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

