Starname Price Tops $0.0538 on Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Starname has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $152,050.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00019673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00584192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

