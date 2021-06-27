STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $106.18 million and approximately $50,019.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

