Status 1-Day Volume Hits $10.96 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $156.02 million and $10.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.00586985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037097 BTC.

About Status

Status is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

