Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $147.72 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Status has a total market cap of $147.72 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00588486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037377 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

