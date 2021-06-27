Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLJF shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $44.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.