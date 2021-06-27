Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 55,062 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of General Dynamics worth $222,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $189.81 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

