Stifel Financial Corp Buys 16,779 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Costco Wholesale worth $479,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

COST opened at $394.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $295.95 and a 52-week high of $395.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

