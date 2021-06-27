Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $357,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,539.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,555.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,405.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.