Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of QUALCOMM worth $336,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

