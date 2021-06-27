Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of PayPal worth $471,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $289.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

