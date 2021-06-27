Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,878 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Starbucks worth $402,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

