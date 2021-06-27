Stifel Financial Corp Has $687.14 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,506 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of The Home Depot worth $687,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

