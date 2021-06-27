Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 136,818 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Medtronic worth $341,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $124.93 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $88.19 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

