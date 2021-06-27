Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 181,325 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,273,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of The Procter & Gamble worth $443,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $134.92 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $115.04 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

