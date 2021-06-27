Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 839,215 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,501,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,215 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $501,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

