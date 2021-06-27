Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,374 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,895 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $280,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $579.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.03 and a twelve month high of $582.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.41. The stock has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

