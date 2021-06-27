Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,398,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.73% of Emerson Electric worth $396,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

