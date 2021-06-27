Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SEOAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

