Streamity Trading Up 71.3% This Week (STM)

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Streamity has traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamity has a total market capitalization of $596,159.83 and approximately $14.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamity

Streamity (STM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Streamity is stm.club . The official message board for Streamity is medium.com/@streamityorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Streamity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamity using one of the exchanges listed above.

