Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,226,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $47,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,526,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 327,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,071,000 after acquiring an additional 319,247 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

