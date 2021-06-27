Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

