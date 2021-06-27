SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $34.06 million and $6.51 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007775 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GaiaDAO (GAIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

